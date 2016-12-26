1998: George Michael comes out in CNN interview

Story highlights George Michael came out in an interview with CNN in 1998

(CNN) British music icon George Michael was one of the world's most well recognized gay rights activists. For nearly 20 years, he was a champion for LGBT rights, fiercely dedicated to AIDS research and awareness and a staunch critic of gay stereotypes.

But Michael wasn't always so outspoken on gay issues-- especially when it came to his personal life.

After years of public speculation about his sexuality, the former WHAM! singer came out as gay in an exclusive interview with CNN in April, 1998.

It was the first interview the British pop star, then 34, had given since his arrest for soliciting sex from an undercover officer in a public restroom in California.

In the interview, Michael told CNN's Jim Moret that he did not have his first gay relationship until he was 27, and that he had decided to keep his sexuality private because of the way he was publicly scrutinized when he was younger

