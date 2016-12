Story highlights The move comes after President Park Geun-hye was impeached

The Saenuri Party had a majority in Parliament before the announcement

Seoul (CNN) South Korean President Park Geun-hye has been abandoned by nearly a quarter of the lawmakers in her party.

The blow comes days after Park was impeached for sharing official state documents with Choi Soon-sil, a confidante of the President who has been described as a Rasputin-like figure.

Twenty-nine lawmakers said Tuesday that they planned to quit Park's ruling Saenuri Party, which held 128 of the 300 seats in Parliament before the announcement.

"Those who remain loyal to President Park within Saenuri Party have forgotten about the true value of being conservative and, in result, lost the faith of the people," said Member of Parliament Choung Byoung-gug at a news conference announcing the new party.

Choi goes to court

