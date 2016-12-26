Typhoon Nock-ten strands thousands in Philippines

Story highlights Super Typhoon Nock-ten has forced the closure of ports, stranding thousands

The typhoon has weakened and the storm will reach Vietnam later in the week

Manila, Philippines (CNN) Super Typhoon Nock-ten has left more than 11,000 travelers stranded after roaring into the Philippines and forcing the closure of ports in the Southeast Asian country.

The typhoon, known locally as Nina, made landfall over Bato in the province of Catanduanes at 8 p.m. local time (7 a.m. ET) on Christmas day.

Authorities rushed to evacuate thousands of residents from low-lying areas of the eastern Philippines ahead of Nock-ten's arrival and the provinces of Catanduanes and Albay were declared under a "state of imminent danger/disaster."

Some 11,476 passengers, more than 1,000 cargo ships and over a dozen other vessels were stranded in various ports in the region, the Philippines National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council reported Sunday.

Philippines Coast Guard spokesman Armand Balilo told CNN the storm had forced various ports to temporarily close. But he said travel was resuming in some parts and the number of stranded was expected to decrease in the coming hours.

