India tests nuclear-capable ICBM

New Delhi (CNN) India successfully tested its most powerful nuclear-capable missile on Monday, according to the country's Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) and Defense Ministry.

The Defense Ministry said the test showed the increasing strength of the country's homemade missiles and will help as a deterrent.

"Successful test firing of Agni V makes every Indian very proud. It will add tremendous strength to our strategic defence," Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Twitter.

This was the fourth successful test of the Agni-V surface-to-surface Intercontinental Ballistic Missile (ICBM).

The first one was launched in 2012.

