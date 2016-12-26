Story highlights Hong Kong artist Wing Shya worked as Wong Kar Wai's set photographer

Wing captured top cinema stars against the backdrop of the city's moody aesthetic

Hong Kong (CNN) Few artists are lucky enough to work for legendary Hong Kong film director Wong Kar Wai. Even fewer are brave enough to defy him.

Wing Shya has done both. The first time he worked as Wong's exclusive set photographer, he became so entranced by scenes that he shot entire rolls of film that were unfocused, off-center, or riddled with technical errors.

"Of course Wong Kar Wai yelled at me," Wing recalls. "Imagine some guy coming to photograph Leslie Cheung and everything comes out blurred. You'd wonder, what's this guy's attitude?"

A photo by Wing Shya of the late screen legend Leslie Cheung from "Happy Together" (1997)

But he stood behind his work —"I said, hey director, this is full of feeling!"— and when Wong accepted it, he knew he was onto something.

"Things are only mistakes if you think they are," he explains. "Technique, don't even worry about it. Just focus on your heart, and everything else will work out."