Story highlights Number of cheetahs dropped in recent years, research finds

Animals have lost their historic habitat with fewer than 50 cheetahs remaining in Asia

(CNN) Only about 7,100 cheetahs remain in the world and their numbers are quickly dwindling, putting them at risk of extinction, according to new research.

Cheetahs should be re-categorized as "endangered" instead of their current status as "vulnerable" on the list of threatened species maintained by the International Union for Conservation of Nature, researchers said.

The mission to protect Namibia's fastest predator

Cheetahs have lost 91% of their historic habitat, which once encompassed areas throughout Africa and southwest Asia. Cheetahs have all but disappeared in Asia, with fewer than 50 remaining in Iran, according to research published in the journal, Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS)

In Zimbabwe, the cheetah population fell to about 170 in 2015, from 1,200 in 1999 amid a complex range of threats and changes in land use between humans and wildlife.

The fastest animals on land roam and hunt across a wide expanse of land. Cheetahs are one of the "wide-ranging carnivores" that roam an area of about 30 by 30 miles for their habitat, researchers wrote.

