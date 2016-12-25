Cancer patient wins a year of free pizza, gives it to food bank

Story highlights Pennsylvania man wins competition from pizzeria

Asks to donate his "free pizza for a year" prize to a local food bank

Says he was inspired by the kindness received during his cancer treatment

(CNN) Josh Katrick had just walked out of his eighth round of chemotherapy, when good fortune struck.

He had just won a competition: free pizza for a year from a neighborhood restaurant in Pennsylvania.

But instead of seizing the opportunity to spend the better part of 2017 gorging on the well-deserved melted mozzarella wellspring, Katrick, who has colon cancer, decided other people needed it more.

Josh Katrick

So he gave every slice away.

The local Northampton food bank is the recipient of his generosity.

