Trump, fist raised, wishes all a Merry Christmas

(CNN) President-elect Donald Trump wished the world a Merry Christmas on Sunday -- on Twitter, of course.

Trump tweeted out a #MerryChristmas photo of him with his right hand raised in a fist and a Christmas tree in the background behind him.

The photo appears to have been taken at a recent Trump rally.

Later Sunday, Trump put out another tweet: "Merry Christmas and a very, very, very, very Happy New Year to everyone."

On Saturday, Trump sent a Happy Hanukkah message on Twitter with a photo of a lit menorah.

Read More