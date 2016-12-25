Trump, fist raised, wishes all a Merry Christmas

(CNN) President-elect Donald Trump wished the world a Merry Christmas on Sunday -- on Twitter, of course.

Trump tweeted out a #MerryChristmas photo of him with his right hand raised in a fist and a Christmas tree in the background behind him.

The photo appears to have been taken at a recent Trump rally.

On Saturday, Trump sent a Happy Hanukkah message on Twitter with a photo of a lit menorah.

President Barack Obama also tweeted Christmas wishes on Sunday, writing, "The best part of the holidays is the time we share with those we love. On behalf of Michelle, Malia, and Sasha, Merry Christmas everyone."

