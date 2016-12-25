RNC: The 'new King' is not Trump

(CNN) The Republican National Committee is dismissing suggestions Sunday that its Christmas message heralded President-elect Donald Trump as a "new King."

The message from RNC chairman Reince Priebus says, "Over two millennia ago, a new hope was born into the world, a Savior who would offer the promise of salvation to all mankind. Just as the three wise men did on that night, this Christmas heralds a time to celebrate the good news of a new King."

That touched off a discussion on social media in which some claimed the "King" reference appeared to be about Trump, while others argued that was absurd and that it was clearly about Jesus Christ.

RNC spokesman and incoming White House press secretary Sean Spicer said the reference had nothing to do with Trump. "Christ is the King in the Christian faith," he told CNN.

Spicer later tweeted in part that it was "sad & disappointing you are politicizing such a holy day" in response to a reporter's question about the RNC statement.

Christ is the King. He was born today so we could be saved. Its sad & disappointing you are politicizing such a holy day. https://t.co/NEOkLNd1Mz — Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) December 25, 2016

