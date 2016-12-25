Israel summons US ambassador as Netanyahu hits out at Obama

Story highlights US ambassador summoned by Israel

PM Netanyahu angered by UN vote over settlements

Jerusalem (CNN) Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu launched a scathing attack Sunday on the Obama administration and summoned the US ambassador after its refusal to veto a UN Security Council resolution condemning Israel's settlements in the West Bank.

The United States abstained on the resolution, allowing it to pass, rather than vetoing it - as it usually does with resolutions it sees as overly critical of Israel, leading to US ambassador Daniel Shapiro being summoned, an Israeli official told CNN Sunday.

The move comes hours after 10 other ambassadors whose countries support the resolution were also called in and followed Netanyahu's strong criticism of the Obama administration in his weekly cabinet meeting.

"From the information that we have, we have no doubt that the Obama administration initiated it, stood behind it, coordinated on the wording and demanded that it be passed," Netanyahu, speaking in Hebrew, told ministers on Sunday.

Netanyahu also took aim at the US Secretary of State, adding in English: "As I told John Kerry on Thursday, friends don't take friends to the Security Council."