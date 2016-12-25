Russia plane crash: What's the story behind the Tu-154?

Story highlights The crash left a trail of wreckage in the Black Sea

Same model involved in 2011 crash that killed Polish President

Moscow (CNN) The Tupolev Tu-154 aircraft that crashed while carrying 92 people on board was one of Russia's best known models.

The plane, which was carrying 84 passengers and eight crew members, disappeared from radar Sunday morning local time after taking off from the Adler airport near Sochi -- the Russian city on the Black Sea, state-run RIA Novosti news agency reported.

A photo of a Tupolev Tu-154, the same plane that disappeared Sunday morning after taking off near Sochi, Russia.

The plane, which first took off from Moscow, was flying to the Russian Hmeymim airbase in Latakia, Syria, where the country has a large military presence, for a concert ahead of New Year's Eve, a source told Russia's state news agency Tass.

The plane underwent routine maintenance in September and was operated by an experienced pilot, the ministry of defense said according to Sputnik.

So what's the story with the aircraft?

