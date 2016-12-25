Story highlights More than 60 members of group were on the aircraft

Ensemble immensely popular in Russia

Moscow (CNN) Russia is mourning its "cultural paratroopers" after more than 60 members of the world famous Alexandrov Ensemble were apparently killed in a plane crash Sunday.

The group's conductor, Valery Khalilov, was also on the plane, according to Russian media.

"Our cultural paratroopers perished," the head of the Moscow government's culture department, Alexander Kibovsky, said in televised remarks.

"These people always performed in war zones, they wore uniforms, they brought kindness and light."

The Alexandrov Ensemble has performed across the world.

