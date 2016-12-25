Recent major plane crashes
Recent major plane crashes
Recent major plane crashes
Recent major plane crashes
Recent major plane crashes
Recent major plane crashes
Recent major plane crashes
Recent major plane crashes
In this still image taken from video, TransAsia Airways Flight GE235 clips a bridge in Taipei, Taiwan, shortly after takeoff on February 4, 2015. There were 58 passengers on board the ATR 72 twin-engine turboprop airplane that plunged into the Keelung River.
Recent major plane crashes
A portion of the tail section of AirAsia Flight QZ8501 appears on the deck of a rescue ship after its recovery from the Java Sea on January 10, 2015. The Airbus A320-200 lost contact with air traffic control Sunday, December 28, 2014, shortly after the pilot requested permission to turn and climb to a higher altitude because of bad weather, according to Indonesian officials.
Recent major plane crashes
Recent major plane crashes
Recent major plane crashes
Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 crashed in a field in eastern Ukraine on July 17, 2014. U.S. intelligence concluded the passenger jet carrying 298 people was shot down. Ukrainian officials accused pro-Russian rebels of downing the jet, but Russia pointed the finger back at Ukraine, blaming its military operations against separatists.
Recent major plane crashes
Malaysian Airlines Flight 370 disappeared over Southeast Asia on March 8, 2014. Australian officials said they believe the plane was on autopilot throughout its journey over the Indian Ocean until it ran out of fuel. In August 2015, authorities confirmed that a piece of debris found on Reunion Island was from the jet.
Recent major plane crashes
Recent major plane crashes
Recent major plane crashes
Indonesian relatives mourn at the airport in Jakarta after a Russian Sukhoi Superjet slammed into the side of a volcano on May 9, 2012. Russia's newest civilian airliner was on its second demonstration flight when the incident occurred, killing all 45 people on board.
Recent major plane crashes
A plane crash on April 20, 2012, in Islamabad, Pakistan, killed 127 people. The Bhoja Air Boeing 737 was en route from Karachi to the Pakistani capital.
Recent major plane crashes
A plane carrying dozens of hockey players crashed on September 7, 2011, outside the Russian city of Yaroslavl, about 160 miles northeast of Moscow. Forty-three people were killed. One of two survivors later died of his injuries.
Recent major plane crashes
A Hewa Bora Airways plane crashed on July 8, 2011, while trying to land in bad weather at the airport in Kisangani, Democratic Republic of Congo. At least 74 of the 118 people on board were killed.
Recent major plane crashes
A survivor of an Iran Air Boeing 727 crash lies in a hospital on January 10, 2011. The plane went down a day earlier near the city of Orumiyeh, killing 77 of 105 passengers and crew members.
Recent major plane crashes
An Airblue flight carrying 152 people crashed into a hillside on the outskirts of Islamabad, Pakistan, on July 28, 2010. No one survived.
Recent major plane crashes
An Air India plane crash killed 158 people on May 22, 2010, after the jet overshot a runway in Mangalore, in southwestern India, crashed into a ravine and burst into flames.
Recent major plane crashes
A 9-year-old Dutch boy was the lone survivor of a plane crash on Afriqiyah Airways that killed 103 people near Tripoli, Libya, on May 12, 2010. His mother, father and older brother died in the crash.
Recent major plane crashes
A plane carrying Polish President Lech Kaczynski crashed as it tried to land at an airport near the Russian city of Smolensk on April 10, 2010. Kaczynski was among the 97 people killed.
Recent major plane crashes
An Ethiopian Airlines flight crashed into the sea, killing all 90 people aboard shortly after taking off from Beirut, Lebanon, on January 25, 2010.
Recent major plane crashes
A Caspian Airlines plane went down in a field near the north-central Iranian city of Qazvin, on July 15, 2009, killing all 168 people on board and leaving a huge, smoldering crater.
Recent major plane crashes
A Yemenia Airways plane carrying more than 150 people crashed in the Indian Ocean off the island nation of Comoros on June 30, 2009. The Airbus A310 was en route to Moroni, the capital of Comoros, from Yemen's capital, Sanaa.
Recent major plane crashes
An Air France flight carrying 228 people disappeared from radar over the Atlantic Ocean on June 1, 2009. The Airbus A330 took off from Rio de Janeiro bound for Paris and sent out an automatic signal warning of electrical problems.
Recent major plane crashes
Colgan Air Flight 3407 (a connector flight with Continental Airlines) crashed into a house outside Buffalo, New York, on February 13, 2009, killing all 49 aboard the plane and one on the ground. Two occupants of the house survived.
Recent major plane crashes
A TAM Airlines jet skidded off the runway into a gas station and burst into flames on July 17, 2007, after landing at the airport in Sao Paulo, Brazil. All 199 people on board were killed.
Recent major plane crashes
A Comair flight crashed in Lexington, Kentucky, while attempting to take off from the wrong runway on August 27, 2006. The plane ran off the end of the runway, drove through a fence and crashed into trees on an adjacent horse farm. Forty-nine of 50 people aboard were killed.
Recent major plane crashes
A Sudan Airways Boeing 737 crashed just after takeoff on July 8, 2003, killing 116 people. A 3-year-old boy was the only survivor.
Recent major plane crashes
An American Airlines plane crashed in Belle Harbor, Queens, shortly after takeoff from John F. Kennedy Airport on November 12, 2001. The crash killed 265 people, including five people on the ground.
Recent major plane crashes
An Air France Concorde, en route to New York, crashed into a Paris hotel shortly after takeoff on July 25, 2000. All 109 passengers and crew members died. Four people on the ground were also killed.