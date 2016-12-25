Breaking News

Alexandrov Ensemble: The 'Red Army' choir loved by Russia

By Matthew Chance and James Masters, CNN

Updated 1:05 PM ET, Sun December 25, 2016

Emergency crews continue search operations on Monday, December 26, after a Russian military plane crashed into the Black Sea with 92 people aboard. Russia's transport minister said it was assumed the plane had crashed Sunday near Sochi, Russia, due to technical malfunction or pilot error -- not terrorism.
Emergency crews continue search operations on Monday, December 26, after a Russian military plane crashed into the Black Sea with 92 people aboard. Russia's transport minister said it was assumed the plane had crashed Sunday near Sochi, Russia, due to technical malfunction or pilot error -- not terrorism.
People visit a makeshift memorial to victims of the crash at a pier in Sochi on December 26. Russia is observing a national day of mourning for the eight crew and 84 passengers aboard. Among them were nine journalists and at least 60 members of the Russian army's official choir, the Alexandrov Ensemble.
People visit a makeshift memorial to victims of the crash at a pier in Sochi on December 26. Russia is observing a national day of mourning for the eight crew and 84 passengers aboard. Among them were nine journalists and at least 60 members of the Russian army's official choir, the Alexandrov Ensemble.
A Russian police orchestra musician places a flower in tribute to members of the Alexandrov Ensemble outside their home stage building in Moscow on December 26. The popular ensemble was scheduled to perform for Russian pilots in Syria ahead of New Year's Day.
A Russian police orchestra musician places a flower in tribute to members of the Alexandrov Ensemble outside their home stage building in Moscow on December 26. The popular ensemble was scheduled to perform for Russian pilots in Syria ahead of New Year's Day.
People hold a candlelight vigil for victims of the crash on Sunday, December 25, in Sochi.
People hold a candlelight vigil for victims of the crash on Sunday, December 25, in Sochi.
Russian emergency personnel work near the site of the crash on December 25. The plane was en route from Moscow to Syria and had stopped in Sochi to refuel.
Russian emergency personnel work near the site of the crash on December 25. The plane was en route from Moscow to Syria and had stopped in Sochi to refuel.
Russian emergency workers carry remains from the wreckage of the Tu-154 plane that crashed near Sochi on December 25.
Russian emergency workers carry remains from the wreckage of the Tu-154 plane that crashed near Sochi on December 25.
Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, and Nursultan Nazarbayev, president of Kazakhstan, speak to members of the media in St. Petersburg, Russia, on December 25. Putin has ordered Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev to lead an investigation of the crash, Russian news agency Sputnik reported.
Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, and Nursultan Nazarbayev, president of Kazakhstan, speak to members of the media in St. Petersburg, Russia, on December 25. Putin has ordered Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev to lead an investigation of the crash, Russian news agency Sputnik reported.
Russian police secure the area near where the plane crashed. In addition to the ensemble, the plane was carrying eight crew, eight soldiers and nine journalists.
Russian police secure the area near where the plane crashed. In addition to the ensemble, the plane was carrying eight crew, eight soldiers and nine journalists.
A man places a candle outside the building of the famed Alexandrov Ensemble, the Russian army's official dance and choir company, in Moscow.
A man places a candle outside the building of the famed Alexandrov Ensemble, the Russian army's official dance and choir company, in Moscow.
A man places flowers outside the building of the Alexandrov Ensemble in Moscow on Sunday. Alexander Kibovsky, head of Moscow's culture department, called them "our cultural paratroopers."
A man places flowers outside the building of the Alexandrov Ensemble in Moscow on Sunday. Alexander Kibovsky, head of Moscow's culture department, called them "our cultural paratroopers."
Flowers lay in front of a photo of the Alexandrov Ensemble at the group's building in Moscow. "These people always performed in war zones, they wore uniforms, they brought kindness and light," Kibovsky said.
Flowers lay in front of a photo of the Alexandrov Ensemble at the group's building in Moscow. "These people always performed in war zones, they wore uniforms, they brought kindness and light," Kibovsky said.
Two women stand outside Alexandrov Hall, a rehearsal room of the Alexandrov Ensemble, in Moscow on Sunday. The ensemble, established in 1928, has toured the world performing Russian folk songs, World War II anthems and patriotic music.
Two women stand outside Alexandrov Hall, a rehearsal room of the Alexandrov Ensemble, in Moscow on Sunday. The ensemble, established in 1928, has toured the world performing Russian folk songs, World War II anthems and patriotic music.
Photographs of Channel One, NTV and Zvezda TV journalists killed in the plane crash are seen outside the Ostankino Technical Center in Moscow.
Photographs of Channel One, NTV and Zvezda TV journalists killed in the plane crash are seen outside the Ostankino Technical Center in Moscow.
A woman lights a candle at a memorial in Moscow.
A woman lights a candle at a memorial in Moscow.
Story highlights

  • More than 60 members of group were on the aircraft
  • Ensemble immensely popular in Russia

Moscow (CNN)Russia is mourning its "cultural paratroopers" after more than 60 members of the world famous Alexandrov Ensemble were apparently killed in a plane crash Sunday.

The Russian army's official dance and choir company was on its way to the Khmeimim airbase in Latakia, Syria, to give an hour-long performance to troops.
    The group's conductor, Valery Khalilov, was also on the plane, according to Russian media.
    "Our cultural paratroopers perished," the head of the Moscow government's culture department, Alexander Kibovsky, said in televised remarks.
    "These people always performed in war zones, they wore uniforms, they brought kindness and light."
    The Alexandrov Ensemble has performed across the world.
    The Alexandrov Ensemble has performed across the world.
    READ: No sign of survivors

    'Disappeared'

    A Tupolev Tu-154 plane carrying 84 passengers and eight crew members disappeared from radar Sunday morning local time after taking off from the Adler airport near the Black Sea city, state-run RIA Novosti news agency reported.
    According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, there are apparently no survivors.
    Dancing is a feature of the group&#39;s shows.
    Dancing is a feature of the group's shows.
    READ: What's the story behind the Tu-154?

    'Shock'

    In a statement on Facebook, General Victor Eliseev, conductor and director of the MVD Red Army Choirs, which works under the Ministry for Internal Affairs, said the crash was a "terrible loss for Russian music and art."
    "Today we are in shock at the catastrophe in which our colleagues of the Alexandrov Choirs and Dances disappeared," he said.
    "Not only were they our colleagues, but a very important military art company.
    "I am shocked to learn of the disappearance of their leader, my fellow student and friend General Valery Khalilov, with whom we studied and professed together at the Tchaikovsky Conservatory in Moscow . It is a terrible loss for Russian music and art."

    'Popular'

    Alexandrov Ensemble, established in 1928, has toured the world performing Russian folk songs, World War II anthems and patriotic music. Immensely popular, it has been dubbed "Russia's singing weapon."
    The ensemble consists of between 100 and 120 members depending on the type of performance given. It includes a choir, a dance troupe and an orchestra. Since their performance at the airbase was going to be mostly a capella, only the choir and a handful dancers were aboard the plane, Russian media reported.
    "The orchestra did not fly because [the choir] was supposed to use pre-recorded music," choir singer Sergei Khlopnikov, who didn't make the trip because his daughter was sick, told the Interfax news agency.
    CNN's Julia Jones in Atlanta, Mansur Mirovalev in Moscow and Sarah Sirgany in Abu Dhabi contributed to this report.