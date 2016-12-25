Story highlights Queen Elizabeth did not attend church on Christmas Day

Palace says she is recovering from "heavy cold"

London (CNN) Queen Elizabeth did not attend church on Christmas Day, Buckingham Palace announced Sunday after confirming she is recovering from a "heavy cold."

The Queen and Duke of Edinburgh traveled to Sandringham by helicopter.

"The Queen continues to recover from a heavy cold and will stay indoors to assist with her recovery," Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

"Her Majesty will participate in the Royal Family Christmas celebrations during the day."

Prince Philip attended the Church Service on Christmas Day.

The Queen's husband Prince Philip, her son Prince Charles, and her grandson Prince Harry all went to church as expected.

The Queen has spent Christmas at the royal couple's country home, Sandringham House in Norfolk, every year since 1988 and has not missed a Christmas Day service during that time.

Prince Charles was accompanied by the Duchess of Cornwall and his son, Prince Harry.

