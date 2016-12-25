Germany evacuates 50,000 people on Christmas to defuse massive bomb

(CNN) More than 50,000 people had to be evacuated from a city in south Germany on Christmas Day after a 1.8-ton World War II bomb was found there.

The bomb was discovered last week in Augsburg, during construction work on an underground car park.

Residents were told to be out of their homes by 10 a.m. at the latest, and evacuation centers were set up in local schools and gymnasiums.

Just after 7 p.m., the city's official Facebook account announced the bomb had been successfully defused and the evacuation was over.

