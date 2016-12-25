Wham! star George Michael has died

Story highlights Wham! star George Michael was 53 years-old

(CNN) British pop star George Michael has died, according to Britain's Press Association (PA) news agency. The musician, who shot to fame with the 1980s duo Wham!, was 53 years old.

Michael later went on to have a successful solo career.

PA quoted a statement from Michael's publicist that said: "It is with great sadness that we can confirm our beloved son, brother and friend George passed away peacefully at home over the Christmas period."

Wham! scored big with hits such as "Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go" and "Careless Whisper." His 1987 debut album "Faith" sold more than 10 million copies.

In 1998, Michael told CNN in an exclusive interview that he was gay.

