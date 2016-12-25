Andrew Ridgeley and George Michael of Wham! perform on stage in 1985. The duo met at Bushey Meads School, in 1976, according to Michael's website.
George Michael of Wham! performs at the Live Aid concert in London in 1985.
Wham! performs its final show in front of 72,000 fans at London's Wembley Stadium on June 28, 1986. Michael later went on to have a successful solo career.
George Michael at the 1989 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles.
George Michael, left, and Paul McCartney perform together at the "Live 8 London" concert on July 2, 2005 in London.
George Michael, left, with his partner Kenny Goss at a reception after the Japan premiere of his autobiographical movie "George Michael: A Different Story," in December 2005. In 1998, Michael told CNN in an exclusive interview that he was gay.
Singer George Michael, center, is surrounded by press and police on August 24, 2010 in London, after leaving a courthouse. Michael pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of drugs and possessing cannabis after he crashed his car into a photo processing shop in London the month before.
George Michael performs at the closing ceremony of the 2012 Olympic Games.
George Michael performs at a concert to raise money for AIDS charity Sidaction, in Paris on September 9, 2012. He was considered by many a champion of the gay rights movement.