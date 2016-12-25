Residents flee as Nock-ten Christmas Day typhoon approaches Philippines

Story highlights Super typhoon forecast to hit coastal areas of eastern Philippines on Christmas Day

Nock-ten could hit Manila and cause flooding

Manila, Philippines (CNN) Thousands of residents of low-lying areas of eastern provinces in the Philippines have been moved by authorities as Super typhoon Nock-ten nears the Southeast Asian country.

Officials say over 1,000 families have been evacuated from the eastern province of Camarines Sur, and the provinces of Catanduanes and Albay have been declared under a "state of imminent danger/disaster."

The storm is growing stronger as it bears down on the Bicol region, tropical storm monitors report. The storm is expected to make landfall in the evening of Christmas Day in Catanduanes, an island province in the Bicol region.

The Joint Typhoon Warning Center (JTWC) reports that Nock-ten, locally known as Nina, currently has maximum sustained winds of 250 kph (155 mph) and gusts of up to 305 kph (190 mph).

The storm's last recorded location was 100 kilometers (62 miles) east of Catanduanes, and it is forecast to move west at 15 kph (9 mph).

