Magnitude 7.7 earthquake hits off Chilean coast

(CNN) A magnitude 7.7 earthquake occurred off the coast of southern Chile Sunday, 40 km (about 25 miles) southwest of Puerto Quellon, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center had issued a tsunami threat message for parts of the Pacific Ocean close to the earthquake; by 10:30 a.m. ET the center said the threat had passed.

A "state of precaution" that had been issued for the region of Los Lagos has been lifted, according to the Chilean Navy Hydrographic and Oceanographic Service.

And Chile's Ministry of the Interior and Public Security canceled the tsunami evacuation for the beach areas near the quake zone.

Shortly after the quake hit, Chilean President Michelle Bachelet posted a tweet expressing support to the people of her country.

