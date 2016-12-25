Magnitude 7.7 earthquake hits off Chilean coast

Story highlights Magnitude 7.7 earthquake hits off southern Chilean coast

Tsunami threat issued for parts of Pacific Ocean close to quake

(CNN) A magnitude 7.7 earthquake occurred off the coast of southern Chile Sunday, 40 km (about 25 miles) southwest of Puerto Quellon, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center issued a tsunami threat message for parts of the Pacific Ocean close to the earthquake. Tsunami waves 1-3 meters above tide level are possible on parts of the Chilean coast, according to the center.

The Hydrographic and Oceanographic Service of the Chilean Navy issued a tsunami alert for the region of Los Lagos.

Meanwhile, Chile's Ministry of the Interior and Public Security has asked people to leave the beach areas of the regions of Bio Bio, La Araucania, Los Rios and Aysen near the quake zone.

Chile sits on an arc of volcanoes and fault lines circling the Pacific Ocean known as the "Ring of Fire."

