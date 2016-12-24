Breaking News

Christmas around the world

Updated 7:30 PM ET, Sat December 24, 2016

Pope Francis kisses a figure of baby Jesus during a Midnight Mass of Christmas in Saint Peter&#39;s Basilica at the Vatican, on December 25.
Pope Francis kisses a figure of baby Jesus during a Midnight Mass of Christmas in Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, on December 25.
Members of the volunteer Water Skiing Christmas Show, dressed as Santa Claus and reindeer, water ski on the Potomac River, in Alexandria, Virginia,on December 24.
Members of the volunteer Water Skiing Christmas Show, dressed as Santa Claus and reindeer, water ski on the Potomac River, in Alexandria, Virginia,on December 24.
A worshiper lights a candle ahead of a traditional Christmas Eve Mass on December 24, in Vladimir, Russia.
A worshiper lights a candle ahead of a traditional Christmas Eve Mass on December 24, in Vladimir, Russia.
Visitors take pictures of Christmas trees illuminated by LED lights on Christmas Eve in Shah Alam, outside Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
Visitors take pictures of Christmas trees illuminated by LED lights on Christmas Eve in Shah Alam, outside Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
Chloe, a Lebanese Christian teenager dressed as Santa Claus, hands a gift to a Syrian refugee on December 24, during a gift distribution organized by the Maronite congregation &quot;Mission de Vie&quot; in a slum in the town of Dbayeh, north of Beirut.
Chloe, a Lebanese Christian teenager dressed as Santa Claus, hands a gift to a Syrian refugee on December 24, during a gift distribution organized by the Maronite congregation "Mission de Vie" in a slum in the town of Dbayeh, north of Beirut.
U.S. Army personnel light candles during Christmas Eve Mass in the Assyrian Orthodox church of Mart Shmoni, in Bartella, Iraq.
U.S. Army personnel light candles during Christmas Eve Mass in the Assyrian Orthodox church of Mart Shmoni, in Bartella, Iraq.
An Indian schoolboy wearing a Santa Claus outfit is surrounded by classmates as he gives out sweets during Christmas celebrations at a school in Amritsar on Christmas Eve.
An Indian schoolboy wearing a Santa Claus outfit is surrounded by classmates as he gives out sweets during Christmas celebrations at a school in Amritsar on Christmas Eve.
Two nuns are among the spectators taking part in the Christmas Eve celebrations on December 24, outside the Church of the Nativity, revered as the site of Jesus Christ&#39;s birth, in the biblical West Bank town of Bethlehem.
Two nuns are among the spectators taking part in the Christmas Eve celebrations on December 24, outside the Church of the Nativity, revered as the site of Jesus Christ's birth, in the biblical West Bank town of Bethlehem.
Babies attend a Christmas party held by a baby swimming club in Beijing on December 24.
Babies attend a Christmas party held by a baby swimming club in Beijing on December 24.
Couples take selfies in front of holiday decorations at shopping area on December 24, in Hong Kong.
Couples take selfies in front of holiday decorations at shopping area on December 24, in Hong Kong.
Indonesian Christians hold candles at church services in Jakarta, Indonesia, on December 24.
Indonesian Christians hold candles at church services in Jakarta, Indonesia, on December 24.
A boy wearing a Santa hat skis along a street near Montreal, on Saturday, December 24.
A boy wearing a Santa hat skis along a street near Montreal, on Saturday, December 24.
Fans gather to sing Christmas songs at the FC Union Berlin stadium on December 23, 2016, in Berlin, Germany.
Fans gather to sing Christmas songs at the FC Union Berlin stadium on December 23, 2016, in Berlin, Germany.
Christmas celebrations around the world.