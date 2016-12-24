Story highlights Authorities offer a $25,000 reward related to the explosion in Central Park

No current leads and the case has gone cold, law enforcement officials say

New York (CNN) Nearly six months after a homemade bomb blew off the foot of a visiting college student in New York's Central Park, investigators have run out of leads.

Authorities on Friday offered a $25,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for planting the device.

The July 3 explosion rattled a city already on edge from attacks around the world and left the athletic Connor Golden with a prosthetic leg. With the reward, authorities hope to bring renewed attention to a case that, according to law enforcement officials, has gone cold.

It was warm on that Sunday morning -- the day before Independence Day -- when Golden, an 18-year-old from the University of Miami, and two of his friends, jumped off a rock in the park.

Golden landed on a pressure-sensitive shopping bag loaded with a deadly chemical mix. He suffered severe injuries and underwent surgeries to remove the lower part of his left leg.

