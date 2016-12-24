Story highlights Most flight delays Saturday are in Chicago, a flight tracker website shows

Temperatures could be 5-15 degrees higher than usual in the eastern US

(CNN) A winter storm could hit the Rockies and upper Midwest late Saturday, making it a very white Christmas for folks in those parts.

But for most, the weather outside isn't so frightful -- especially if you're in the central and eastern United States. You might see warmer than usual temperatures for December in the Southeast: Atlanta is forecast to reach a high near 70 degrees on Christmas Eve, and Orlando may reach above 80.

High temperatures could be five to 15 degrees above average on Saturday from the plains to the East Coast, according to the National Weather Service.

By Sunday, "high temperatures may reach 15 or more degrees above average for many areas of the plains, Ohio and Tennessee valleys, and the Southeast," according to the NWS.

With mellow weather, airports weren't the nightmare that many have come to dread during the holiday season. On Saturday, the United States had 573 flight delays, with most of them in Chicago, according to the FlightAware flight tracking website

