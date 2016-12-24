Story highlights Winter storm expected over Christmas weekend in parts of Rockies, upper Midwest

Warmer in the East where temperatures could be 5-15 degrees higher than usual

(CNN) A winter storm could hit the Rockies and upper Midwest, making it a very white Christmas for folks in those parts.

But for most, the weather outside isn't so frightful -- especially if you're in the central and eastern United States. You might see warmer than usual temperatures for December in the Southeast with Atlanta's forecasts at 70 degrees and Orlando's at 86 degrees for Christmas Eve.

High temperatures could be five to 15 degrees above average on Saturday from the plains to the East Coast, according to the National Weather Service.

By Sunday, "high temperatures may reach 15 or more degrees above average for many areas of the plains, Ohio and Tennessee valleys, and the Southeast," according to the NWS.

With mellow weather, airports weren't the nightmare that many have come to dread during the holiday season. On Friday, the US had 3,023 flight delays, with most of them in San Francisco and Los Angeles, according to the FlightAware flight tracking website

