Photos: The week in politics Democratic senators in North Carolina vote not to table an amendment to Senate Bill 4 during a special session in Raleigh on Wednesday, December 21. The bill was filed by Republican leadership to repeal the state law that bans people from using public bathrooms that don't correspond to their biological sex as listed on their birth certificates. But Democrats said the bill wasn't good enough and that it would continue discrimination. There weren't enough votes to approve the bill on Wednesday; lawmakers will meet in January to discuss the issue again.

Photos: The week in politics President-elect Donald Trump attends a meeting at the Mar-A-Lago Club, his resort in Palm Beach, Florida, on Wednesday, December 21. Trump is spending the holidays there.

Photos: The week in politics Former President Bill Clinton, a member of New York's Electoral College, signs documentation after he cast his electoral vote on Monday, December 19. In all, Donald Trump received 304 electoral votes to Hillary Clinton's 227. Several "faithless electors" voted for other candidates.

Photos: The week in politics Protesters fill the rotunda of the Michigan State Capitol before electoral votes were cast in Lansing, Michigan, on Monday, December 19.

Photos: The week in politics Vice President-elect Mike Pence serves food to the needy in Indianapolis on Wednesday, December 21.

Photos: The week in politics US Ambassador to the United Nations Samantha Power, center, votes to abstain on a draft resolution urging an end to Israeli settlement activities in the West Bank, at the UN headquarters in New York, on Friday, December 23.

Photos: The week in politics US Secretary of State John Kerry meets with Saudi King Salman, right, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Sunday, December 18.

Photos: The week in politics President Barack Obama lines up a putt during his annual Christmas vacation in Hawaii on Wednesday, December 21.

Photos: The week in politics Electoral College member Richard Jones signs his ballot in Columbus, Ohio, on Monday, December 19.

Photos: The week in politics A large crowd fills the plaza outside the New Jersey Statehouse as Gov. Chris Christie talks during a candlelight vigil on Wednesday, December 21. Christie called for an end to the "shame" associated with drug addiction. "Everyone has the ability to fight back from this disease, but we have to give them the tools to do it," he said.

Photos: The week in politics Colorado Supreme Court Chief Justice Nancy Rice swears in alternate elector Celeste Landry at the Capitol building in Denver on Monday, December 19. Rice swore in Landry after Michael Baca refused to cast his Electoral College vote for Hillary Clinton, the winner of the state's nine electoral votes.

Photos: The week in politics Kellyanne Conway, a spokeswoman for President-elect Donald Trump, gives an interview outside of Trump's resort in Palm Beach, Florida, on Sunday, December 18. Conway, who was Trump's campaign manager, will work in his administration as "counselor to the president," it was announced on Thursday, December 22.

Photos: The week in politics US Sen. John McCain talks to the media while visiting the US Embassy in Mexico City on Tuesday, December 20. He met with Mexico's foreign secretary during his trip.

Photos: The week in politics Former Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel, center, tours the new Vietnam War exhibit at the Pentagon on Tuesday, December 20. Hagel is a Vietnam veteran.