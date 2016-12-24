The week in politics

Breaking News

Democratic senators in North Carolina vote not to table an amendment to Senate Bill 4 during a special session in Raleigh on Wednesday, December 21. The bill was filed by Republican leadership to repeal the state law that bans people from using public bathrooms that don't correspond to their biological sex as listed on their birth certificates. But Democrats said the bill wasn't good enough and that it would continue discrimination. There weren't enough votes to approve the bill on Wednesday; lawmakers will meet in January to discuss the issue again.
President-elect Donald Trump attends a meeting at the Mar-A-Lago Club, his resort in Palm Beach, Florida, on Wednesday, December 21. Trump is spending the holidays there.
President-elect Donald Trump attends a meeting at the Mar-A-Lago Club, his resort in Palm Beach, Florida, on Wednesday, December 21. Trump is spending the holidays there.
Former President Bill Clinton, a member of New York's Electoral College, signs documentation after he cast his electoral vote on Monday, December 19. In all, Donald Trump received 304 electoral votes to Hillary Clinton's 227. Several "faithless electors" voted for other candidates.
Protesters fill the rotunda of the Michigan State Capitol before electoral votes were cast in Lansing, Michigan, on Monday, December 19.
Protesters fill the rotunda of the Michigan State Capitol before electoral votes were cast in Lansing, Michigan, on Monday, December 19.
Vice President-elect Mike Pence serves food to the needy in Indianapolis on Wednesday, December 21.
Vice President-elect Mike Pence serves food to the needy in Indianapolis on Wednesday, December 21.
US Ambassador to the United Nations Samantha Power, center, votes to abstain on a draft resolution urging an end to Israeli settlement activities in the West Bank, at the UN headquarters in New York, on Friday, December 23.
US Secretary of State John Kerry meets with Saudi King Salman, right, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Sunday, December 18.
US Secretary of State John Kerry meets with Saudi King Salman, right, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Sunday, December 18.
President Barack Obama lines up a putt during his annual Christmas vacation in Hawaii on Wednesday, December 21.
President Barack Obama lines up a putt during his annual Christmas vacation in Hawaii on Wednesday, December 21.
Electoral College member Richard Jones signs his ballot in Columbus, Ohio, on Monday, December 19.
Electoral College member Richard Jones signs his ballot in Columbus, Ohio, on Monday, December 19.
A large crowd fills the plaza outside the New Jersey Statehouse as Gov. Chris Christie talks &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.nj.com/politics/index.ssf/2016/12/christie_gets_a_heros_welcome_at_candlelight_vigil_for_drug_addiction.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;during a candlelight vigil&lt;/a&gt; on Wednesday, December 21. Christie called for an end to the &quot;shame&quot; associated with drug addiction. &quot;Everyone has the ability to fight back from this disease, but we have to give them the tools to do it,&quot; he said.
A large crowd fills the plaza outside the New Jersey Statehouse as Gov. Chris Christie talks during a candlelight vigil on Wednesday, December 21. Christie called for an end to the "shame" associated with drug addiction. "Everyone has the ability to fight back from this disease, but we have to give them the tools to do it," he said.
Colorado Supreme Court Chief Justice Nancy Rice swears in alternate elector Celeste Landry at the Capitol building in Denver on Monday, December 19. Rice swore in Landry after Michael Baca refused to cast his Electoral College vote for Hillary Clinton, the winner of the state's nine electoral votes.
Kellyanne Conway, a spokeswoman for President-elect Donald Trump, gives an interview outside of Trump's resort in Palm Beach, Florida, on Sunday, December 18. Conway, who was Trump's campaign manager, will work in his administration as "counselor to the president," it was announced on Thursday, December 22.
US Sen. John McCain talks to the media while visiting the US Embassy in Mexico City on Tuesday, December 20. He met with Mexico's foreign secretary during his trip.
Former Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel, center, tours the new Vietnam War exhibit at the Pentagon on Tuesday, December 20. Hagel is a Vietnam veteran.
Former Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel, center, tours the new Vietnam War exhibit at the Pentagon on Tuesday, December 20. Hagel is a Vietnam veteran.
Caroline Kennedy, the US ambassador to Japan, delivers a speech at the Tokyo residence of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, right, on Wednesday, December 21. The US military has handed over 9,909 acres of Okinawan land to Japan in what's been lauded as the largest return of US-occupied land since 1972. In exchange for the land, the Japanese government built several new helipads for the US military to use there.
