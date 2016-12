The week in politics

Democratic senators in North Carolina vote not to table an amendment to Senate Bill 4 during a special session in Raleigh on Wednesday, December 21. The bill was filed by Republican leadership to repeal the state law that bans people from using public bathrooms that don't correspond to their biological sex as listed on their birth certificates. But Democrats said the bill wasn't good enough and that it would continue discrimination. There weren't enough votes to approve the bill on Wednesday; lawmakers will meet in January to discuss the issue again.