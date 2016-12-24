The week in politics

President-elect Donald Trump attends a meeting at the Mar-A-Lago Club, his resort in Palm Beach, Florida, on Wednesday, December 21. Trump is spending the holidays there.
Protesters fill the rotunda of the Michigan State Capitol before electoral votes were cast in Lansing, Michigan, on Monday, December 19.
Vice President-elect Mike Pence serves food to the needy in Indianapolis on Wednesday, December 21.
US Secretary of State John Kerry meets with Saudi King Salman, right, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Sunday, December 18.
President Barack Obama lines up a putt during his annual Christmas vacation in Hawaii on Wednesday, December 21.
Electoral College member Richard Jones signs his ballot in Columbus, Ohio, on Monday, December 19.
Colorado Supreme Court Chief Justice Nancy Rice swears in alternate elector Celeste Landry at the Capitol building in Denver on Monday, December 19. Rice swore in Landry after Michael Baca refused to cast his Electoral College vote for Hillary Clinton, the winner of the state's nine electoral votes.
US Sen. John McCain talks to the media while visiting the US Embassy in Mexico City on Tuesday, December 20. He met with Mexico's foreign secretary during his trip.
Former Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel, center, tours the new Vietnam War exhibit at the Pentagon on Tuesday, December 20. Hagel is a Vietnam veteran.