Feds say Florida man threatened Trump in Facebook posts

Story highlights Trump is currently spending the holidays with family at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach

The Palm Beach Sheriff's Office alerted Trump's Secret Service detail to alarming Facebook activity

Washington (CNN) A Florida man has been arrested over Facebook posts that federal authorities claim included threats to kill or physically harm President-elect Donald Trump.

On Thursday, the Palm Beach Sheriff's Office alerted Trump's Secret Service detail to alarming Facebook activity allegedly involving a user named Kevin Krohn of Pembroke Pines, according to court documents.

"I'm just glad Obama didn't take all our gunz! I see a good use for one now," Krohn wrote on Facebook, according to an affidavit by a Secret Service agent. The comment was part of a thread about Trump's current stay in Palm Beach and was posted above a photo of Trump that included the text, "He's not my president / He's an enemy of the state."

The Secret Service agent wrote that Krohn also posted a picture of a camouflaged man holding a scoped sniper rifle and, above it, wrote, "The EXPEDITER of Trump! He will never last long."

Another Facebook user replied to the image, "WTF does that mean?"

