Story highlights Trump and Tiger Woods play round of golf

Pictures of round emerge on social media

Trump owns several prestigious courses

(CNN) Tiger Woods can add President-elect Donald Trump to his power list of golf partners.

Former world number one Woods played 18 holes with the current White House incumbent Barack Obama back in 2013 and repeated the exercise with Trump in Florida Friday.

Few details of the latest round have been released, but pictures emerged on social media of Woods, sporting a goatee beard, and Trump on the course owned by the tycoon in Palm Beach.

Here's a look at Donald Trump and Tiger Woods playing at Trump International in West Palm Beach: https://t.co/GD0y6YB3nW pic.twitter.com/qPBBoq7mOZ — Golf Digest (@GolfDigest) December 23, 2016

Stephanie Grisham, a press spokesperson for Trump's transition team, confirmed that Woods and Trump played in a foursome before he went to the West Palm Beach Hilton for meetings with "high-level staffers" -- news agency AFP reported.

Trump, whose handicap is listed at an impressive 2.8 by the US Golf Association, owns several prestigious courses, including the famous Turnberry links in Scotland, which has hosted the British Open.