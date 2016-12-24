Story highlights The guitarist died of an infection in a hospital in Spain

He stopped touring earlier this year after a heart attack

Status Quo was the opening band at Live Aid in 1985

(CNN) A quintessential rocker with tight blue jeans and long hair, Britain's Rick Parfitt died of an infection just two months after quitting Status Quo, the band that launched him into stardom.

"The Quo," as the group is affectionately called, has sold more than 125 million records, and can claim more than 50 No. 1 singles in its native Britain.

The 68-year-old Parfitt was hospitalized in Marbella, Spain on Thursday, after suffering "complications to a shoulder injury incurred by a previous fall," his family and manager said in a statement.

He died of an infection Saturday.

"You live rock and roll, you pay for it"

