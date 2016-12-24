'Howard Stern Show' personality Joey Boots dies at 49

Story highlights Joey Boots was found unconscious and unresponsive in his home, police say

Radio personality was best known for shouting "Baba Booey" during live broadcasts

(CNN) Radio personality Joey Boots, a frequent contributor to "The Howard Stern Show" who was best known for the catchphrase "Baba Booey," died Friday night in his Bronx home, according to the New York Police Department.

Boots, 49, whose real name was Joseph Bassolino, was found unconscious and unresponsive with no apparent trauma, a police statement said. He was pronounced dead, and the medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

Boots was known as one of Stern's Wack Packers, "an odd collection of misfits and unique characters," according to one Howard Stern biography . He popularized the phrase "Baba Booey" by shouting it on "The Howard Stern Show" and also behind reporters during live news broadcasts across New York City.

In addition to being a Stern regular, Boots had a live podcast called " The Joey Boots Show " on Friday nights.

On Friday's podcast, "High Pitch" Erik Bleaman, a "Howard Stern Show" Wack Packer colleague, said he had bad news and asked to go off the air.