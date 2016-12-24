Typhoon expected to wallop Philippines on Christmas

Story highlights Nock-ten has strengthened to a super typhoon and could hit Manila

Strong typhoon expected to make landfall in Philippines on Christmas

(CNN) A major typhoon is gaining strength as it draws closer to the Philippines, where it's expected to make landfall on Christmas Day.

Forecasters warned that Nock-ten, also known as Nina in the Philippines, could bring lashing winds and dump heavy rain throughout parts of the country, including the capital, Manila.

Nock-ten is now a super typhoon with sustained winds of 240 kilometers per hour (149 mph) and gusts at 295 kilometers per hour (185 mph). The storm is expected to maintain this intensity through landfall with relatively minor fluctuations.

It should make landfall over the eastern island province of Catanduanes on Christmas afternoon or evening, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration.

The Joint Typhoon Warning Center projected that the typhoon would gradually weaken "as the system begins to interact with land" but warned it could still retain typhoon intensity.

