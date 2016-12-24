Typhoon expected to wallop Philippines on Christmas

Story highlights
(CNN)A major typhoon is gaining strength as it draws closer to the Philippines, where it's expected to make landfall on Christmas Day.
Forecasters warned that Typhoon Nock-ten, also known as Typhoon Nina in the Philippines, could bring lashing winds and dump heavy rain through parts of the country, including the nation's capital, Manila..
With sustained winds reaching 205 kilometers per hour (127 mph) and gusts at 250 kilometers per hour (155 mph), Typhoon Nock-ten could reach super-typhoon status when it makes landfall, said CNN meteorologist Derek Van Dam.
That means that sustained winds exceed 240 kilometers per hour (150 mph).
The typhoon is expected to rapidly intensify over the next 24 hours and make landfall over Catanduanes, the eastern island province, on Christmas afternoon or evening, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).
As of Saturday local time, the storm was located approximately 880 kilometers east (475 nautical miles) east of Manila, according to the Joint Typhoon Warning Center.
The Joint Typhoon Warning Center projected that the typhoon would gradually weaken "as the system begins to interact with land," but warned that it could still retain typhoon intensity.
The Philippines has been battered by devastating typhoons in recent years, most notably Typhoon Haiyan in 2013 -- considered to be among the strongest storms to make landfall. Typhoon Haiyan killed more than 6,000 people and forced nearly 4 million people from their homes.
Bracing for the storm
Typhoon Nock-ten is expected to approach with rain bands moving onshore, which could cause floods, landslides and storm surges. It is projected to pass through Southern Luzon and could go through Manila.
This could bring flooding to the densely populated urban center during a busy holiday weekend.
Meanwhile, authorities in the Philippines hoisted storm warnings over parts of eastern Philippines, including Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Catanduanes, Sorsogon
Masbate (including Ticao and Burias Islands), Northern Samar and Eastern Samar. PAGASA warned that the winds could damage structures.