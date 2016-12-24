Typhoon expected to wallop Philippines on Christmas

Story highlights Strong typhoon expected to make landfall in Philippines on Christmas

(CNN) A major typhoon is gaining strength as it draws closer to the Philippines, where it's expected to make landfall on Christmas Day.

Forecasters warned that Typhoon Nock-ten, also known as Typhoon Nina in the Philippines, could bring lashing winds and dump heavy rain through parts of the country, including the nation's capital, Manila..

With sustained winds reaching 205 kilometers per hour (127 mph) and gusts at 250 kilometers per hour (155 mph), Typhoon Nock-ten could reach super-typhoon status when it makes landfall, said CNN meteorologist Derek Van Dam.

That means that sustained winds exceed 240 kilometers per hour (150 mph).

The typhoon is expected to rapidly intensify over the next 24 hours and make landfall over Catanduanes, the eastern island province, on Christmas afternoon or evening, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).

