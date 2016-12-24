Mexico fireworks death toll now 36

(CNN) The death toll in the Mexican fireworks explosions now stands at 36.

Mexican authorities said on Saturday that a woman who was badly burned had succumbed of her injuries.

Deadly blasts on Tuesday in the San Pablito market sent huge plumes of smoke billowing into the sky and shook the ground in neighboring towns.

The market is in Tultepec, a city about 40 kilometers (25 miles) north of Mexico City that bills itself as the country's fireworks capital.

An explosion at the same fireworks market in 2005 injured a large number of people and caused extensive damage.

