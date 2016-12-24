Story highlights President Muhammadu Buhari congratulates the Nigerian army on seizing camp

The Nigerian leader says that "the terrorists are on the run"

(CNN) The Nigerian army has captured Boko Haram's "last enclave" in Sambisa Forest, President Muhammadu Buhari said Saturday as he warned the militant fighters they "no longer have a place to hide."

Buhari took to Facebook to say that the Islamic militant group's Camp Zero fell to Nigerian troops early Friday afternoon in the northeastern state of Borno.

Buhari said the camp's capture was "long-awaited and most gratifying news of the final crushing of Boko Haram terrorists."

After congratulating the army, he said that "the terrorists are on the run" and called for them to be brought to justice.

Nigerian army officers told CNN that military operations against Boko Haram would continue within Sambisa Forest and surrounding areas, where the Chibok schoolgirls who were abducted two years ago are believed to be held.