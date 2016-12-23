German police arrest two brothers suspected of plotting shopping mall attack

Story highlights Two brothers from Kosovo have been arrested in alleged terror plot

Police: The men were planning an attack on the Centro in Oberhausen

(CNN) Police in Germany say they have foiled a possible terror plot to attack Europe's largest shopping mall and a popular Christmas market in the western city of Oberhausen.

Two brothers from Kosovo, aged 28 and 31, are "suspected to have planned an attack on the CentrO in Oberhausen ," Essen police said in a statement released Friday.

JUST WATCHED New video shows truck speeding toward market Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH New video shows truck speeding toward market 02:29

There is no official word linking the two events.

The two men were arrested in the city of Duisburg -- about 15 kilometers (9.3 miles) from Oberhausen, police said.

Read More