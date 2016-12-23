The week in 30 photos

A swimmer jumps into an icy river in Shenyang, China, on Tuesday, December 20.
People watch a cockfight in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, on Sunday, December 18. Cockfighting is a legal sport there.
Big-wave surfer Nic Lamb wipes out while competing in Nazare, Portugal, on Tuesday, December 20.
Villagers touch one of the three elephants that were fatally struck by a speeding train in India's Assam state on Saturday, December 17.
An artist performs at the inauguration of an ice-skating rink in Milan, Italy, on Friday, December 16.
Worshippers gather around a huge incense burner as they pray at a Buddhist temple in Tokyo on Tuesday, December 20.
Tree-climbing goats feed in an argan tree in Essaouira, Morocco, on Saturday, December 17.
A protester lies on the ground in Pretoria, Congo, after police fired rubber bullets on those protesting President Joseph Kabila on Tuesday, December 20.
People skate on the black ice of the Melchsee in Obwalden, Switzerland, on Wednesday, December 21. The lake is normally covered in snow during winter.
People dressed in Santa Claus costumes sit in a Madrid bar after taking part in a Santa run on Saturday, December 17.
A fisherman catches a fish on an ice-covered lake near Nove Mesto, Czech Republic, on Saturday, December 17.
Alcoholic drinks burn during a ceremony near Kabul, Afghanistan, on Tuesday, December 20. Afghan officials burned 98 tons of opium, heroin, hashish and alcoholic drinks.
A mourner reacts in Ramallah, West Bank, after spreading his face with the blood of Ahmad al-Kharoubi, a 19-year-old Palestinian who was fatally shot during clashes with Israeli soldiers in Jerusalem on Thursday, December 22. A spokeswoman with the Israeli army said soldiers were attacked as they tried to demolish the home of a man who went on a deadly shooting rampage in October, according to Agence France-Presse.
A Chinese national, living in Venezuela, looks for his passport in the remains of the building where he maintains a home and business in Ciudad Bolivar on Monday, December 19. Hundreds of police and soldiers were deployed to Ciudad Bolivar, where dozens of businesses were destroyed or damaged after massive looting.