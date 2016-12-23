Breaking News

16 numbers that perfectly captured 2016

By Masuma Ahuja and Joyce Tseng, CNN

Updated 8:39 AM ET, Fri December 23, 2016

Babies born. Peace treaties signed. And the number of people who ran for president in 2016 (Hint: It's a lot). Here's a look back at the year in numbers.

28
Number of ongoing global conflicts
1
Number of peace treaties signed
126M
Number of votes cast in the US elections
1,788
Number of people registered with the FEC to run as a 2016 presidential candidate
2,465
Number of languages in the world
843
Number of new words added to the Oxford English dictionary
18
Number of critically endangered species
4
Cultural heritages—like traditions, rituals, and art—that are in urgent need of safeguarding
16
Number of female heads of state
24
Number of women who are Fortune 500 CEOs
7,100
Number of migrant deaths
21.3M
Number of refugees in the world
147,183,065
Number of babies born
7
Number of new stars created in the Milky Way
$88M
Annual salary of Cristiano Ronaldo, the highest paid athlete in the world
$33M
The 2015 GDP of Tuvalu—the lowest GDP for a country