Ho-ho-holdup: Santa hands out candy canes at a bank - and robs it

By Jamiel Lynch, CNN

Updated 2:07 PM ET, Fri December 23, 2016

(CNN)'Twas four days before Christmas

When Santa walked in
To the Memphis City Employee Credit Union
    With candy canes and a grin.
    He handed out the goodies
    He had enough to share
    He wished a "Merry Christmas"
    To all who were there.
    Everyone inside
    Was filled with good cheer
    Until Santa walked up to a teller
    And made his intentions clear.
    He handed her a note
    No candy cane like before,
    He demanded all of her money
    In her cash drawer.
    With the loot in hand
    He ran down the street
    Still wearing the mask and red shirt
    And black shoes on his feet.
    Cops say he's a man
    5'9 in height
    He weighs about 150 lbs
    No belly in sight.
    Police are still searching
    For bad Santa and his prize
    No one was injured
    Just startled and surprised.