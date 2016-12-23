Story highlights The team had two more meets left in the season

It's the latest Ivy League team accused of racist and sexist behavior

(CNN) The Princeton men's swimming and diving season was officially canceled on Thursday over vulgar and racist content linked to the team.

The team's coach declined to comment, referring questions to a university spokesman.

The decision came a week after the university announced the season would be suspended pending further investigation into an anonymous complaint last week that alerted school officials to offensive messages on the team's listserv.

The team will not compete in the final two scheduled regular season meets on January 7 and February 5, nor the Ivy League Championship at the end of February, according to John Cramer Director of Media Relations for Princeton University.

"The behavior that we have learned about is simply unacceptable. It is antithetical to the values of our athletic program and of the University, and will not be tolerated," Princeton Athletics Director Mollie Marcoux Samaan said in a statement released by the school last week.