(CNN) Good Friday morning. Hope your holiday shopping's almost done, because there's just two more days till Christmas. Here's the 5 things you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door.

1. Berlin Christmas market attack

Anis Amri is dead. The main suspect in the Berlin Christmas market attack was killed in a shootout with Italian police early this morning. Amri was stopped in a town near Milan and asked for his papers. Instead he pulled out a gun and fired. Police then shot him dead. One officer was injured and hospitalized.

2. Nuclear policy

Is this the start of a new US-Russia arms race? Donald Trump tweeted the nation must "expand its nuclear capability." This came just hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin said his country needed to boost its nuke strength. Keep in mind the US and Russia combined have more 14,000 nuclear warheads