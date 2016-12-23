Story highlights Officials are investigating

The father has been with the department since 1993

(CNN) The 2-year-old son of a Cleveland police officer fatally shot himself with his father's service weapon Friday morning, police said in a statement.

Officers responded to a home on Library Avenue about 10:30 a.m. and took the child to MetroHealth Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

It was the toddler's older brother who ran into the street, pleading for help, a neighbor told CNN affiliate WJW.

"(He) was saying 'somebody call the police ... my brother shot himself,'" Sonya Hobbs said. "When I went in there, I saw that baby -- he was only 2 years old -- laying on the floor."

The boy's father has been with the department since 1993. Police have not publicly identified him.

