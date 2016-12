Story highlights Officials are investigating

(CNN) The 2-year-old son of a Cleveland police officer fatally shot himself with his father's service weapon Friday morning, police said in a statement.

Officers responded to a home on Library Avenue about 10:30 a.m. and took the child to MetroHealth Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The boy's unidentified father has been with department since 1993.

Police are investigating.