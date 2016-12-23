Gas station clerk is lit on fire and left to die -- but why?

Story highlights Authorities have no motive or suspect

Gas station clerk dies of injuries

(CNN) It's been two days since the shocking crime and yet police have little to go on.

Why would someone walk into a gas station, set the well-liked attendant on fire and leave him to die?

Authorities have no motive, no suspects -- and a $10,000 reward in the case hasn't helped.

The shocking crime, captured in a 15-second surveillance video, took place Wednesday evening at a Shell station near the logging community of Burney in northern California.

The video shows a masked man, in yellow rain gear with a black hoodie and gloves, walk into the store. He sprays the victim, 54-year-old David Wicks, and floor with a flammable liquid, lights him on fire and walks out from behind the store counter.

Read More