Suspect arrested after child shot to death in car

Story highlights 3-year-old boy was shot while sitting in a car driven by his grandmother

Shooting cause a community outcry

(CNN) A suspect is in police custody after the death of a 3-year-old boy who was shot while riding in his grandmother's car, according to a Little Rock Police Department spokesman.

Acen King was killed in a possible road rage incident by a gunman who had honked at his grandmother for driving too slowly during a weekend shopping trip on Saturday, according to police.

The incident in Little Rock, Arkansas, triggered a community outcry and police had offered a $40,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case.

On Saturday, a motorist behind the grandmother's Dodge Charger, grew agitated that she was not moving quickly enough at a stop sign, said Lt. Steven McClanahan, Little Rock Police Department spokesman.

The man started honking his horn. The grandmother honked her horn. Then, police said, the man got out of his black Chevrolet Impala and fired into her car.

