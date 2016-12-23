Breaking News

Trump White House could be lobbying bonanza

By Tal Kopan, CNN

Updated 5:59 AM ET, Fri December 23, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Kellyanne Conway lands top White House job
Kellyanne Conway lands top White House job

    JUST WATCHED

    Kellyanne Conway lands top White House job

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

(16 Videos)

Story highlights

  • Trump's policies are so far skeletal, leaving an opening to shape their translation into legislation
  • The Trump inner circle has less connections to lobbyists than many White House staffs in the past

Washington (CNN)Washington lobbyists see a big opportunity to shape the incoming Trump administration -- if they can find a way in.

President-elect Donald Trump's transition period has left the capital's lobbying class under the firm impression that the new White House will be particularly open to influence from the outside.
    Trump had an unusually thin policy operation during his campaign, and has been working furiously to build out his transition team since the election, stocking it with experts and insiders from around DC. His policy positions throughout the campaign were mostly skeletal and prone to shifts, providing an opening for lobbyists and industries to have a say in the development of concrete proposals.
    "It's a blank slate, and that's definitely an opportunity you don't see very often," said one lobbyist who met with transition staff early in the process and requested anonymity to preserve relationships.
    But there are big challenges. Many lobbying shops staffed up with Democrats or those who signed anti-Trump letters on the assumption that Trump would lose the election. And when Vice President-elect Mike Pence took over as the chairman of the transition, he required lobbyists to either leave or terminate their clients on the topic they were working on.
    Read More

    Good business

    In transition: President-elect Trump
    Photos: In transition: President-elect Trump
    President-elect Donald Trump, right, &lt;a href=&quot;http://money.cnn.com/2016/12/14/technology/trump-tech-summit-silicon-valley/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;meets with technology executives&lt;/a&gt; in New York on Wednesday, December 14. From left are Jeff Bezos, chief executive officer of Amazon; Larry Page, chief executive officer of Google&#39;s parent company Alphabet; Sheryl Sandberg, chief operating officer of Facebook; and Vice President-elect Mike Pence. The three main areas discussed were jobs, immigration and China, according to a source briefed on the meeting.
    Photos: In transition: President-elect Trump
    President-elect Donald Trump, right, meets with technology executives in New York on Wednesday, December 14. From left are Jeff Bezos, chief executive officer of Amazon; Larry Page, chief executive officer of Google's parent company Alphabet; Sheryl Sandberg, chief operating officer of Facebook; and Vice President-elect Mike Pence. The three main areas discussed were jobs, immigration and China, according to a source briefed on the meeting.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 21
    Three of Trump&#39;s children -- from left, Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric -- attend the meeting with tech leaders on December 14.
    Photos: In transition: President-elect Trump
    Three of Trump's children -- from left, Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric -- attend the meeting with tech leaders on December 14.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 21
    Trump, Pence and House Speaker Paul Ryan wave during an event in West Allis, Wisconsin, on Tuesday, December 13. &quot;He&#39;s like a fine wine,&quot; Trump said of Ryan at &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/12/13/politics/donald-trump-paul-ryan-wisconsin-thank-you-tour/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;the rally,&lt;/a&gt; which was part of his &quot;thank you&quot; tour to states that helped him win the election. &quot;Every day that goes by, I get to appreciate his genius more and more.&quot;
    Photos: In transition: President-elect Trump
    Trump, Pence and House Speaker Paul Ryan wave during an event in West Allis, Wisconsin, on Tuesday, December 13. "He's like a fine wine," Trump said of Ryan at the rally, which was part of his "thank you" tour to states that helped him win the election. "Every day that goes by, I get to appreciate his genius more and more."
    Hide Caption
    3 of 21
    Trump and rapper Kanye West speak to the press after &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/12/13/politics/kanye-west-donald-trump-trump-tower/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;meeting at Trump Tower&lt;/a&gt; in New York on December 13. Trump called West a &quot;good man&quot; and told journalists that they have been &quot;friends for a long time.&quot; West later tweeted that he met with Trump to discuss &quot;multicultural issues.&quot;
    Photos: In transition: President-elect Trump
    Trump and rapper Kanye West speak to the press after meeting at Trump Tower in New York on December 13. Trump called West a "good man" and told journalists that they have been "friends for a long time." West later tweeted that he met with Trump to discuss "multicultural issues."
    Hide Caption
    4 of 21
    Trump &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/12/13/politics/rick-perry-energy-secretary/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;selected&lt;/a&gt; former Texas Gov. Rick Perry, right, to be his nominee for energy secretary, which would make Perry the head of an agency he once suggested he would eliminate. Trump and &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/11/19/politics/donald-trump-mitt-romney-secretary-of-state/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;his transition team&lt;/a&gt; are in the process of filling high-level positions for the new administration.
    Photos: In transition: President-elect Trump
    Trump selected former Texas Gov. Rick Perry, right, to be his nominee for energy secretary, which would make Perry the head of an agency he once suggested he would eliminate. Trump and his transition team are in the process of filling high-level positions for the new administration.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 21
    Trump has tapped ExxonMobil CEO Rex Tillerson &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/12/12/politics/donald-trump-rex-tillerson-secretary-of-state-exxonmobil-ceo/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;to serve as secretary of state,&lt;/a&gt; the transition team announced December 13. Tillerson, seen here at a conference in 2015, has no formal foreign-policy experience, but he has built close relationships with many world leaders by closing massive deals across Eurasia and the Middle East on behalf of the world&#39;s largest energy company.
    Photos: In transition: President-elect Trump
    Trump has tapped ExxonMobil CEO Rex Tillerson to serve as secretary of state, the transition team announced December 13. Tillerson, seen here at a conference in 2015, has no formal foreign-policy experience, but he has built close relationships with many world leaders by closing massive deals across Eurasia and the Middle East on behalf of the world's largest energy company.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 21
    Trump waves during the Army-Navy football game, which was played in Baltimore on Saturday, December 10.
    Photos: In transition: President-elect Trump
    Trump waves during the Army-Navy football game, which was played in Baltimore on Saturday, December 10.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 21
    Betsy DeVos, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/11/23/politics/betsy-devos-picked-for-education-secretary/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Trump&#39;s pick for education secretary,&lt;/a&gt; speaks during an event in Grand Rapids, Michigan, on Friday, December 9.
    Photos: In transition: President-elect Trump
    Betsy DeVos, Trump's pick for education secretary, speaks during an event in Grand Rapids, Michigan, on Friday, December 9.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 21
    Trump shakes hands with Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad at an event in Des Moines, Iowa, on Thursday, December 8. Trump &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/12/07/politics/terry-branstad-ambassador-china/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;re-introduced Branstad&lt;/a&gt; as his pick for US ambassador to China.
    Photos: In transition: President-elect Trump
    Trump shakes hands with Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad at an event in Des Moines, Iowa, on Thursday, December 8. Trump re-introduced Branstad as his pick for US ambassador to China.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 21
    Trump greets retired Marine Gen. James Mattis at a rally in Fayetteville, North Carolina, on Tuesday, December 6. Trump said &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/12/01/politics/james-mattis-trump-secretary-of-defense/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;he will nominate Mattis&lt;/a&gt; as his defense secretary.
    Photos: In transition: President-elect Trump
    Trump greets retired Marine Gen. James Mattis at a rally in Fayetteville, North Carolina, on Tuesday, December 6. Trump said he will nominate Mattis as his defense secretary.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 21
    Trump speaks to members of the media at Trump Tower in New York on December 6.
    Photos: In transition: President-elect Trump
    Trump speaks to members of the media at Trump Tower in New York on December 6.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 21
    Trump visits the Carrier air-conditioning company in Indianapolis on Thursday, December 1. &lt;a href=&quot;http://money.cnn.com/2016/12/01/news/companies/donald-trump-carrier-jobs/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Carrier announced&lt;/a&gt; that it had reached a deal with Trump and Vice President-elect Mike Pence, who is currently governor of Indiana, to keep about 1,000 of 1,400 jobs at its Indianapolis plant rather than move them to Mexico. The Carrier plant had been a theme of Trump&#39;s campaign promise to prevent more jobs from being outsourced to other countries.
    Photos: In transition: President-elect Trump
    Trump visits the Carrier air-conditioning company in Indianapolis on Thursday, December 1. Carrier announced that it had reached a deal with Trump and Vice President-elect Mike Pence, who is currently governor of Indiana, to keep about 1,000 of 1,400 jobs at its Indianapolis plant rather than move them to Mexico. The Carrier plant had been a theme of Trump's campaign promise to prevent more jobs from being outsourced to other countries.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 21
    Trump, left, and former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/11/29/politics/donald-trump-mitt-romney-jean-georges/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;share a meal in New York&lt;/a&gt; on Tuesday, November 29. Romney was reportedly in the running for secretary of state.
    Photos: In transition: President-elect Trump
    Trump, left, and former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney share a meal in New York on Tuesday, November 29. Romney was reportedly in the running for secretary of state.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 21
    Trump waves to a crowd at The New York Times building after meeting with some of the newspaper&#39;s reporters, editors and columnists on Tuesday, November 22. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/11/22/politics/takeaways-donald-trump-new-york-times-meeting/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Six takeaways from the meeting&lt;/a&gt;
    Photos: In transition: President-elect Trump
    Trump waves to a crowd at The New York Times building after meeting with some of the newspaper's reporters, editors and columnists on Tuesday, November 22. Six takeaways from the meeting
    Hide Caption
    14 of 21
    Trump is flanked by Pence, left, and Romney after a meeting in Bedminster Township, New Jersey, on Saturday, November 19.
    Photos: In transition: President-elect Trump
    Trump is flanked by Pence, left, and Romney after a meeting in Bedminster Township, New Jersey, on Saturday, November 19.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 21
    &quot;60 Minutes&quot; correspondent Lesley Stahl &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/11/13/politics/donald-trump-60-minutes-first-interview/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;interviews Trump and his family&lt;/a&gt; at his New York home on Friday, November 11. It was Trump&#39;s first television interview since the election.
    Photos: In transition: President-elect Trump
    "60 Minutes" correspondent Lesley Stahl interviews Trump and his family at his New York home on Friday, November 11. It was Trump's first television interview since the election.
    Hide Caption
    16 of 21
    House Speaker Paul Ryan shows Trump and his wife, Melania, the Speaker&#39;s Balcony at the US Capitol on Thursday, November 10.
    Photos: In transition: President-elect Trump
    House Speaker Paul Ryan shows Trump and his wife, Melania, the Speaker's Balcony at the US Capitol on Thursday, November 10.
    Hide Caption
    17 of 21
    Ryan listens as Trump speaks to the press at the US Capitol on November 10. Trump &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/11/10/politics/donald-trump-paul-ryan-meeting/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;talked about his eagerness to join forces with Ryan&lt;/a&gt; to begin implementing new policies.
    Photos: In transition: President-elect Trump
    Ryan listens as Trump speaks to the press at the US Capitol on November 10. Trump talked about his eagerness to join forces with Ryan to begin implementing new policies.
    Hide Caption
    18 of 21
    Trump walks with his wife and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell after a meeting at the US Capitol on November 10.
    Photos: In transition: President-elect Trump
    Trump walks with his wife and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell after a meeting at the US Capitol on November 10.
    Hide Caption
    19 of 21
    Trump shakes hands with President Barack Obama following &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/11/10/politics/donald-trump-obama-paul-ryan-washington/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;a meeting in the Oval Office&lt;/a&gt; on November 10. Obama told his successor that he wanted him to succeed and would do everything he could to ensure a smooth transition.
    Photos: In transition: President-elect Trump
    Trump shakes hands with President Barack Obama following a meeting in the Oval Office on November 10. Obama told his successor that he wanted him to succeed and would do everything he could to ensure a smooth transition.
    Hide Caption
    20 of 21
    Trump delivers his acceptance speech during his election night event at the New York Hilton Midtown hotel on Wednesday, November 9.
    Photos: In transition: President-elect Trump
    Trump delivers his acceptance speech during his election night event at the New York Hilton Midtown hotel on Wednesday, November 9.
    Hide Caption
    21 of 21
    Silicon Valley Trump Ivanka Eric Donald 1214 RESTRICTEDTrump Ryan Pence RESTRICTEDTrump Kanye 121301 rick perry trump tower 121201 rex tillerson FILE24 week in politics 1210trump devos trump branstad - RESTRICTEDtrum mattis 1206Trump speaks to media 1206trump carrier 1201trump romneyTrump New York Times05 President elect Trump03 President elect Trump RESTRICTED06 President elect Trump07 President elect Trump04 President elect Trump02 President elect Trump01 President elect Trump
    Still, the Trump administration could mean good business for K Street, the symbolic home of Washington's top lobbying shops. Uncertainty over Trump's policies and staff mean companies will look for guidance and influence. That's a recipe for financial success if they can sell themselves as well positioned.
    Already, two former members of Trump's closest team have created a consulting firm. Former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski and former senior adviser Barry Bennett, both of whom found themselves outside of the inner circle amid a campaign shake-up early summer, announced Wednesday that they would open a firm with an office a block from the White House to help clients "navigate our government," according to their company website.
    The President-elect has released the broad strokes of his first 100 day agenda and has repeatedly emphasized key priorities throughout the campaign and transition process, including cracking down on illegal immigration, repealing and replacing Obamacare and getting tough on trade and offshoring. He has also pledged to roll back regulations from the Obama administration that Republicans see as burdensome on business.
    Meet Donald Trump's think tank
    But the specifics of how those ideas will play out, in terms of legislation and executive action, still need to be hammered out, and lobbyists see an opening to help shape the process.
    In one early example of Trump's malleability, Trump's pre-election transition team was asked about some of his positions during preliminary meetings in Washington.
    In one financial services meeting, an attendee asked about Trump's past positions on reinstating Glass-Steagall, Depression-era legislation that separated commercial and investment banking. While the GOP platform called for reinstating Glass-Steagall and Trump's campaign manager at the time promoted it, New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie told the financial services lobbyists gathered that Trump is often open to changing his mind when he gets input from people with expertise, according to sources in the room.
    Christie is no longer running the transition process.

    Scrambling to catch up

    As K Street scrambles to catch up with the results of the election, one of the biggest priorities is to make inroads with Trump's inner circle.
    Trump's team includes incoming White House senior adviser and former Breitbart executive Steve Bannon, incoming White House chief of staff and GOP Chairman Reince Priebus, incoming counselor Kellyanne Conway and former deputy campaign manager David Bossie. While some of them have been connected to politicians for years, they are much less known on K Street.
    Now, some lobby shops are desperate to recruit people who know the inner circle, hoping to make generous offers to the few they can find.
    Bob Dole's role in Trump's Taiwan call
    People looking to curry favor with Trump are also donating to the fundraising avenues he maintains post-election -- his transition effort and inaugural committee. Both are independent fundraising arms from his campaign that require disclosure of donors. Transition donations are capped at $5,000 per person or corporation, while the inauguration has solicited donations of up to $1 million.
    A breakfast fundraiser for the transition featuring remarks from Trump this month brought out hundreds of attendees, including some new faces to those who had been supportive of Trump before the election.
    Billionaire Republican donor Paul Singer, who was an avid anti-Trump Republican during the election, attended the fundraiser and signaled his intent to support Trump going forward in the interest of getting good policy from the administration, according to a source familiar with Singer's thinking.
    "It's not surprising that when 90% of the Republicans in Washington are on the wrong end of a bet they never thought would turn out this way, and they're trying to figure it out," said one Republican lobbyist with close ties to Trump world of efforts to curry favor.
    The lobbyist noted that there are many "smart and savvy" people in town who know how to adapt, but not everyone will find a way in with the administration.
    "People are going to be limited though on the relationship perspective," the lobbyist said. "There are going to be some people that are able to get some visibility because of the fact that they represent sizable interests or constituencies, or because they make their message match Trump's -- and then there are going to be a lot of people scrambling around trying to justify their existence (to clients)."