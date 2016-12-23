Democrats target HHS nominee's health industry stock trades

Story highlights Price had drawn the ire of Democrats even before his stock trades

This year, Price bought and sold 12 healthcare stocks

Washington (CNN) Senate Democrats said Friday they will scrutinize the health industry stock trades of President-elect Donald Trump's nominee to head the Department of Health and Human Services, saying they want to ensure that Rep. Tom Price didn't break insider trading laws while sitting on a major health care subcommittee.

The Georgia Republican's trades over the past four years will be front and center in his confirmation battle, according to a senior Democratic aide, who told CNN his party will try to determine if Price violated the Stock Act, a 2013 law designed to ensure lawmakers don't profit on private data they get through their official work.

While there is no evidence that Price, who is an orthopedic surgeon, used inside information when he made multiple trades on health insurance, pharmaceutical and biotech stocks, Democrats and some outside ethics experts think the trades raise serious questions.

"Members of Congress should use their offices to work for the people they represent, not line their own pockets -- and as Democrats and Republicans have agreed in the past, any possibility that an elected official has fallen short of that very basic standard must be taken seriously," said Sen. Patty Murray, the top Democrat on the Senate health committee. "I expect a detailed and thorough examination of Congressman Price's financial history in the coming days and weeks."

A spokeswoman for Sen. Ron Wyden of Oregon, the top Democrat on the Finance Committee, which will conduct confirmation hearings for Price, said: "Potential conflicts of interest and impropriety raise serious questions about any nominee's fitness for the job, and Senator Wyden will consider those issues as a part of the Finance Committee's thorough vetting process."

