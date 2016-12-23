Aide defends Trump 'arms race' remarks

Story highlights Incoming White House press secretary Sean Spicer downplayed concerns about President-elect Donald Trump's nuclear weapons policy

Spicer said Trump was showing his commitment to US national security

(CNN) Incoming White House press secretary Sean Spicer on Friday defended Donald Trump's reported comment about an "arms race" and said the President-elect will do whatever it takes to keep America safe.

"He will not take anything off the table," Spicer told host Alisyn Camerota on CNN's "New Day" when asked about nuclear weapons. "If another country expands theirs, the United States will act in kind."

Spicer argued that Trump wasn't looking to escalate international tensions and said: "I do believe that won't happen, because I think what they have seen, domestically and internationally, is this is a man of action."

He explained that Trump "articulating how he is going to be as president" and that the president-elect was "going to make it clear that he will be an active president that will get things done."

On Thursday, Trump tweeted , "The United States must greatly strengthen and expand its nuclear capability until such time as the world comes to its senses regarding nukes."

Read More