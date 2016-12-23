This story has legs: Bosses deny Rockettes forced to perform at Trump inaugural

Story highlights Trump's inaugural committee has so far struggled to book high-profile acts

The Rockettes will join the Mormon Tabernacle Choir

(CNN) The Madison Square Garden Company said on Friday that the famous Radio City Rockettes dancers would not be compelled, by MSG or their union, to perform next month at President-elect Donald Trump's inaugural festivities.

"For a Rockette to be considered for an event, they must voluntarily sign up and are never told they have to perform at a particular event, including the inaugural," MSG said in a statement. "It is always their choice."

The initial concern drew in part from a message sent to performers by their union, the American Guild of Variety Artists, in which, according to an email obtained by BroadwayWorld , the AGVA warned that "any talk of boycotting (the inauguration) is invalid."

"We have been made aware of what is going on Facebook and other social media, however, this does not change anything unless Radio City has a change of heart," the email reportedly said. "The ranting of the public is just that, ranting. Everyone has a right to an opinion, but this does not change your employment status for those who are full time."

But in a statement late Friday, the AGVA claimed that its initial message had been misinterpreted by anxious dancers.

