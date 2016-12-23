Trump fumes after son halts charity fundraising

(CNN) President-elect Donald Trump lashed out early Friday following son Eric's decision to halt fundraising activities for his charitable foundation amid concerns donors could seek influence with the new administration.

"My wonderful son, Eric, will no longer be allowed to raise money for children with cancer because of a possible conflict of interest with ... my presidency," Trump tweeted. "Isn't this a ridiculous shame? He loves these kids, has raised millions of dollars for them, and now must stop. Wrong answer!"

My wonderful son, Eric, will no longer be allowed to raise money for children with cancer because of a possible conflict of interest with... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 23, 2016

my presidency. Isn't this a ridiculous shame? He loves these kids, has raised millions of dollars for them, and now must stop. Wrong answer! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 23, 2016

The verified Eric Trump Foundation account retweeted the President-elect's comments later in the morning, but has not commented further.

Eric Trump emailed the Washington Post on Thursday to say, "No new money will come into the (Eric Trump Foundation) bank account."

In an earlier statement, the foundation said Eric Trump "started his work with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at the age of 21 the foundation has donated over $15 million and among many other things has completely funded the most cutting edge state-of-the-art ICU dedicated to children anywhere in the world."

Read More